SALT LAKE CITY — The future is grim for those hoping for a standalone movie for “Ant-Man” character Luis.

Fans have been hoping to see more of Michael Pena’s character in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films, according to Comicbook.com.

In fact, one fan asked “Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed on Twitter whether or not we will see the character receive his own film.

But the director shot down the idea of a standalone movie for Luis.

"We actually shot a Scott/Luis MCU recap that introduced Michelle Pfeiffer to the MCU. It screened exclusively at Comic-Con 2017. Maybe it will see the light of day at some point. As for Luis standalone movie: nope,” he tweeted.

Despite the character’s popularity, Luis “doesn't have any super powers, it seemed unlikely that the character would ever get his own standalone movie,” according to Comicbook.com.

But Luis fans shouldn’t lose all hope. Disney plans to expand the MCU into different areas, including adding new shows to its streaming service.

It remains unclear if Luis will make an appearance in a third “Ant-Man” film, which hasn’t been confirmed either.

"I don’t know if they'll use me for the third movie, I still really don't know," he said, according to USA Today.

He later walked back his comments that there was going to be a third film at all.

"I read some of those things. And it says I 'hint at an Ant-Man 3.' I have no idea," Pena told USA Today. "If there is an 'Ant-Man 3,' it would be great to be in it. That’s all I said."

The director Reed also shot down the idea of a “Wasp” standalone film, too. He did, however, hintat a quantum reality city during his commentary on the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” DVD.