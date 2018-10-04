SALT LAKE CITY — ABC just released the first trailer for “The Conners,” the spinoff to the rebooted “Roseanne” television show.

The new teaser shows cast members John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Michael Fishman and ends on a teasing question: “The one thing on everyone’s mind … what’s next for the Conners?”

After bringing back “Roseanne” last fall, ABC canceled the program after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted offensive comments against former President Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Producers scrambled to develop a new show, which has come in the form of “The Conners,” which includes the main characters from “Roseanne” — only without Roseanne, who died in the show’s universe, according to Slash Film.

The teaser did not reveal what happened to Roseanne, though, according to Fox News.

Watch the trailer below.

The show premieres Oct. 16.