When the University of Utah takes on Stanford on Saturday night, some Ute faithful might ask themselves what might have been.

Stanford players Brandon Fanaika and Sean Barton are six of the Cardinal players from the Beehive State and, as GoStanford.com pointed out, they would likely be wearing crimson red instead of a cardinal hue had an opportunity to play at the vaunted academic institution not panned out.

Fanaika's older brother Jason played for Utah before his stint with the San Francisco 49ers, while Barton's parents and grandparents both attended school on The Hill.

"It's a family affair," Barton told GoStanford.com. "I grew up a huge Utah fan."

Fanaika was introduced to his wife, Hannah, by Ute senior linebacker Chase Hansen, his childhood friend. They played on the same little league football and baseball teams, but Fanaika ended up at Pleasant Grove High and Hansen went to Lone Peak.

"He was an amazing athlete," Fanaika said. "We were in the same league and played against each other every year. Unfortunately, we didn't do as well as we wanted. They went to the state (playoffs) almost every year."

• The Utes fell to No. 7 in the Arizona Republic's Pac-12 rankings after dropping to 0-2 in league play.

Here's what the Arizona paper had to say about Utah:

The Utes have dropped two straight with a bye in between, playing better on offense but worse on defense in a 28-24 loss at Washington State. It was tied at halftime and Utah led 24-21 going into the fourth so there is no reason to think the Utes can't regroup to qualify for a fifth straight bowl. Down two places from last week. Up next: Saturday at No. 14 Stanford (4-1, 2-0).

• UWDawgPound.com is picking Stanford to win this matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN) even though the Cardinal are coming off emotionally draining losses at Oregon and Notre Dame.

"Despite an anemic offensive showing against the Irish, the Cardinal still possess one of the conference’s best QB/RB/WR trios in the form of K.J. Costello, Bryce Love and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and they should pose a formidable challenge to Utah’s capable defense," the website wrote. "Maybe I’m unduly influenced by what I saw from Tyler Huntley’s game against the Huskies, but I just have no confidence in Utah’s ability to move the ball against Stanford’s defense, which is by no means great but has at times shown flashes of potential. Ultimately, I think this one comes down to which team can more quickly shake their hangover from losing a winnable game last week, and put points on the board first."

• The Cardinal offensive line won’t have as big of a test this week against Utah as it did in last week’s blowout loss against Notre Dame, which has “amazing talent,” Stanford guard Brandon Fanaika told the San Francisco Chronicle.

That’s not to say their taking the Utes lightly.

"Up front, if you are not ready, they’re going to knock you back," Stanford coach David Shaw said of Utah’s eight-man defensive line rotation. "They’re physical, they’re strong. … They’re big inside, as they always are. They’re tough to move, tough to uproot."