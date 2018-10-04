Not a lot is being written or said about this weekend’s Utah State-BYU matchup, but there is one tidbit on ESPN.com that’s certain to cause mixed emotions in the Beehive State.

Cache County will love it.

Utah County — and the rest of Cougar Country — will not.

Though nothing is written on the Aggies-Cougars preview page, ESPN.com’s Matchup Predictor Machine gives a strong edge to USU in Friday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Aggies enjoy a 58.8 percent to 41.2 percent edge, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Las Vegas disagrees, putting BYU as a 2.5 favorite.

Utah State is ranked 45th (4.9 FPI) in ESPN's index, while BYU's power ranking is just 62nd overall (0.7 FPI).

Here's ESPN's explanation of the Football Power Index (FPI):

A measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.

The comments on this page are as entertaining as you’d expect for an instate showdown.

“BYU is looking only barely better than last season and Utah State looks amazing.”

“Amazing? Lost to MSU and since have only played high school teams.”

“Final score: USU 23, BYU 14.”

“Wow. No respect for BYU. USU at home and predicted to loose?” (And lose.)

“The Wagon Wheel must come back to Provo.”

“Since BYU is ‘The Lord’s University,’ I’m predicting 1,000-0 BYU.” (At least.)

Not shockingly, the Utes were brought into the conversation, too.

For what it's worth, Utah (36th, 8.7 FPI) would be favored to beat the Aggies and Cougars.

• Former Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Patrick Kinahan believes this game is important to BYU’s legacy, not just for this season.

For 30 years, during nearly all of LaVell Edwards’ tenure as the head coach, BYU was unquestionably the state’s best college program by any metric. From St. George to Logan and anywhere in between, the best talent flocked to the Provo campus, leaving Utah and Utah State to scour for the leftovers.

From Kinahan’s KSL.com column, “Can Utah State surpass BYU?”

The good ol’ days are long gone.

For several reasons, most notably a winning streak against BYU that has reached seven games, Utah is the state’s best program. Few would argue that playing in the Pac-12 is not better than being an independent or in the Mountain West Conference.

Recent evidence suggests Utah State is gaining on BYU. To put it simply, the Cougars need to beat USU this week in Provo.

“It’s a big game for us, and it’s a rival game,” said Utah State coach Matt Wells. “It’s something, I think, that makes college football pretty cool and pretty special.”

• Finally, here’s what our friends up north at the Logan Herald-Journal wrote about BYU:

Like most teams, the Cougars (3-2) have enjoyed their most success this season when they’ve played well in the trenches. Case in point: In the Cougars’ three wins, they have averaged 178.3 rushing yards and 4.73 yards per carry. Those numbers have dipped drastically to 62.5 and 2.04 in BYU’s two losses.

The Cougars have already played four opponents from Power 5 conferences, so their offensive and defensive linemen are definitely battle tested.

“They’re a very physical team on both sides of the ball,” USU head coach Matt Wells said. “The front seven on both sides are very good.”