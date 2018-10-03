SALT LAKE CITY — Just four months ago, there was a heavy influence of former Utah Runnin’ Utes in the Toronto Raptors organization, as Delon Wright and Jakob Poeltl were on the roster and Jarred DuBois was on the coaching staff.

After head coach Dwane Casey was fired in May and hired by the Detroit Pistons a month later, DuBois left for the Motor City, while Poeltl was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in July as part of the deal that brought All-Star Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors.

That leaves Wright as the lone former player of Runnin’ Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak still with Toronto as he heads into his fourth season in the NBA in what will be a contract year for him.

“It was tough, but I just know it’s part of the business,” he said of the trade Tuesday night before the Raptors played the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. “One of the young guys was probably going to be traded with DeMar (DeRozan). It happened, and I wish him the best.”

This year, Wright will be looking to build upon the solid season he had during the 2017-18 campaign. After appearing in just 72 games (including playoffs) over his first two years in the NBA because of injury, the 6-foot-5, 183-pound guard played in 79 games last season.

A stat-sheet stuffer with the Runnin’ Utes, Wright last year averaged eight points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal in 20.8 minutes per game playing on the best second unit in the NBA.

Noting Wright’s court vision, defensive prowess and ability to play both guard spots, Raptors new head coach Nick Nurse said the biggest thing the Los Angeles native needs to do this season from an improvement standpoint is become more aggressive looking for his own shot.

“I think teams try to go under him on the screen and roll,” Nurse said. “We’re trying to get him to stop and shoot that thing. We’re trying to get him, when the ball comes around to him in rhythm, to pull it every time. He’s still getting used to that.”

Wright concurred, and said that while it runs counter to his natural instinct to be a distributor, it’s something he’s trying to get in the habit of doing.

AP Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (55) in the second half during an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“Naturally I just pass up shots to try to get everyone involved, but sometimes it hurts the team if I don’t take the open shot,” he said. “It hurts us if we pass up one shot and don’t get the best shot. Everybody’s been telling me that for the past two years. I think it’s time for me to start maybe overshooting.”

Playing behind All-Star Kyle Lowry at point guard, it will be tough for Wright to crack Toronto’s starting lineup barring injury, but he’s not worried about trying to make a huge splash this season in hopes of landing a big contract next summer.

“Obviously it creeps into your mind, but just try not to focus on it,” he said. “It’ll settle itself when the time comes.”

On Tuesday night with Krystkowiak in attendance, Wright scored five points with five rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes.