LAYTON — More charges were filed Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Layton trailer home, including charges against a 16-year-old boy and two people who lived with the victim.

Anthony Child, 26, was shot Sept. 27 in a trailer at 2500 N. Lane at Lakeview Estates, in Layton. He insisted, however, that his friends drive him to a hospital in Preston, Idaho, rather than a closer facility, allegedly to hide the marijuana and psychedelic mushroom growing operation in the trailer. Child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Angel Christopher Abreu, 22, of Ogden, and a 16-year-old boy entered the trailer with the intention of robbing the occupants. Child was shot twice in the back after the gunman fired 13 rounds from a rifle.

Abreu was charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. He is also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Identical charges were filed Wednesday against 16-year-old Brandon Martin Hinojosa, of Ogden. He was charged as an adult in 2nd District Court.

But in an unexpected twist to an already bizarre incident, charges were also filed against Kevin Wener Content, 35, and Devon Allan Miller — two of the people who lived with Child in the trailer.

Content is charged with the same counts as Abreu and Hinojosa — including aggravated murder — in addition to obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Miller, 22, was charged with drug production and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's house shows Content "speaking for several minutes to one of the armed assailants on the porch of the home being attacked during the incident" as well as being able to "freely come and go from the residence during the incident," according to charging documents.

When confronted about that by police, he "finally admitted that he was present during the shooting and that he knew the shooter, but claimed that he was held at gunpoint on the porch by the shooter, with the gun pointed at him," according to court documents.

But after Abreu was arrested, he told detectives that Content "had helped coordinate the robbery to pay a debt that he owed the shooter. The shooter also provided two hand-written maps of the residence which he reported were drawn by (Content) to assist in the robbery," the charges state.

Content was also the one who ordered the others to clean up the crime scene before police arrived, according to the charges, including telling others to use hydrogen peroxide on all the blood spots. He also collected all 13 shell casings and took them out of the trailer before police arrived, the charges state.