Schedules and other facts for the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

When

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7, 2018.

The Saturday, Oct. 6, general sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT. Sunday, Oct. 7, sessions will be held at 9:30 a.m. (which includes "Music and the Spoken Word") and 2 p.m.

The general women's session will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. The general priesthood session is now held once a year as part of the church's annual general conference in April.

To attend

Tickets are required for admission to all sessions in the Conference Center. To obtain tickets, contact your local priesthood leader. Visitors from outside the United States and Canada must also request tickets from their stake or district president, as tickets will no longer be distributed at the Conference Center Ticket Office.

Standby seating may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The standby line is formed at the north gate on Temple Square approximately two hours before each session.

Admission to the Conference Center is limited to those ages 8 or older for each session. No babies, please. Sunday dress is encouraged.

Wheelchair seating is available. Patrons who require such seating should inform Guest Services when they arrive. American Sign Language interpretation is available. Patrons who require this service should inform an usher when they arrive at the Conference Center. A limited number of language translation headsets are available in the foyer area of the Conference Center. Patrons should ask an usher for assistance if needed.

Service dogs are not allowed in venues where meetings and events are being broadcast or recorded. Ushers will direct those who require them to overflow viewing rooms where service dogs are allowed.

For general conference sessions, the Conference Center doors open 90 minutes before the session start time. Those with tickets should be in their seats 30 minutes before the session start time. Photos during the event are not allowed, and neither are selfie sticks.

Parking

Parking options in downtown Salt Lake City may be limited on Saturday. Conference attendees are invited to carpool or use public transportation to relieve downtown traffic congestion. Attendees can visit rideuta.com to plan their downtown routes.

Those driving are encouraged to allow extra time for travel, locating a parking spot and being seated in the Conference Center.

Disability parking is located at the West Temple lot just north of North Temple, the entrance to which is accessible when traveling south on West Temple.

If you do not have a parking permit or pass, the Triad Center lot, The Parking Place lot, Regent Street lot and Eagle Gate Terrace Lot might have open spots to park in. Visit lds.org for more parking details.

Conference attendees should avoid parking in front of homes in downtown residential areas. Cars parked on neighborhood streets may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense. Public parking is not available at the Conference Center lot.

Security

New security procedures have been introduced for this conference.

North Temple will be closed between West Temple and Main streets two hours before and immediately after each session to allow for pedestrian crossing. North Temple will reopen with limited access during the session and about two hours after general conference sessions end.

Large personal items such as large purses, backpacks, shopping bags, suitcases, coolers and food items are no longer allowed to be stored on church property. Weapons will not be allowed in the building, nor will metal drinking bottles. Conference attendees should instead bring clear plastic water bottles. Small handbags and umbrellas will still be permitted.

Attendees should plan to walk through metal detectors and allow security personnel to screen small bags and purses.

Watch, listen

General conference is broadcast via satellite to church meetinghouses throughout the world and is available through television, radio, the internet and other media.

Go to bonneville.info and click "Continue" under the General Conference section for a complete list of TV, radio or satellite reception options for all 50 states, plus Canada and Bermuda.

On Salt Lake-area TV: All four general sessions will be broadcast live on KSL/Ch. 5 and on cable/satellite channel BYUtv. The general women's session will also be broadcast on BYUtv. DirecTV customers who no longer have access to KSL/Ch. 5 can view conference via deseretnews.com or any of the other listed outlets.

KBYU/Ch. 11 will repeat the morning sessions at noon and the afternoon sessions at 4 p.m. both days.

On the radio: All four general sessions will air on KSL Radio (AM-1160/FM-102.7), KBYU (FM-89.1) and BYU-Radio (Sirius XM-143). BYU-Radio will also air the general priesthood session.

Visit bonneville.info to find stations outside Utah and the Salt Lake area that will air conference.

On satellite and other TV stations: The church will provide an analog signal and digital signal for broadcasters and home satellite dish owners.

Check local program listings for other cable or TV availability in your area, or visit bonneville.info, byutv.org or ksl.com for more information.

On the web: A live broadcast will be available on deseretnews.com, lds.org, YouTube, BYUtv and BYUtv International, as well as through the Mormon Channel (YouTube, apps, website and Roku). A summary of each talk will be posted to ldschurchnews.com throughout the weekend.

Post-conference downloads: Audio and video files of the session are available within one to seven days after the conference ends. Text files of the talks are available within two to 20 days after general conference. Click here for more information.

Social media

Follow twitter.com/ldsconf on Twitter for live updates during all sessions.

Members are encouraged to discuss and share their thoughts with others on social media using the new hashtag #GeneralConference. For a full list of the recommended hashtags, click here.

Join us to hear messages of light, hope, comfort, and truth. Share what you're learning using #GeneralConference. pic.twitter.com/7Cy7aRaUvM — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@LDSchurch) September 27, 2018

Programming

KSL/Ch. 5 will broadcast some special programs for general conference weekend:

Saturday, Oct. 6: 9:30 a.m. — "History of the Saints"; noon — "Road to Recovery"; 12:30 p.m. — "President Russell M. Nelson: Brilliant Mind, Gentle Heart"; 1:30 p.m. — "Miracles from Elsie"; 4 p.m. — "LDS World Report."

Sunday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. — "Voices of Strength"; 9:30 a.m. — "Music and the Spoken Word"; noon — "A Global Ministry"; 1 p.m. — "In God We Trust"; 1:30 p.m. — "Kids in Kenya”

BYUtv will also broadcast special programs:

Saturday, Oct. 6:1 p.m. — "LDS World Report”

Sunday, Oct. 7: 9:30 a.m. — "Music and the Spoken Word"; 1 p.m. — "Significant Moments: Reyna Aburto's Story”