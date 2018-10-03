SALT LAKE CITY — Did you receive the test emergency presidential alert?

On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert test with millions of Americans, according to my report for the Deseret News.

The test did not require any action and only lasted one minute.

Only 100 mobile carriers participated in the test.

Phones made a strange sound when the alert dropped on everyone’s phones.

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,” the text read.

Social media instantly blew up with reaction to the emergency alert.

Some, like yours truly, did not receive the FEMA alert. According to The Washington Post, millions of people didn’t get the alert because they were not in range of a cell tower. About a quarter of the nation’s cellphones were expected to not receive the message.

