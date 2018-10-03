MIDVALE — Construction on approximately $750,000 in pedestrian safety enhancements along Center Street is expected to begin this month.

The projects, based on the results of a pedestrian study and community input, include enhanced crosswalks, pedestrian-activated flashing beacons, driver feedback signs and additional street lighting.

Pedestrian-activated flashing beacons, which allow pedestrians to activate the signs to alert drivers to their presence, will be installed at the intersections of Center Street and Grant Street (180 West); Center Street and Chapel Street (425 West); and Center Street and Center Square.

In addition, islands that serve as an additional safety refuge for pedestrians as they cross the roadway will be installed at Center Street and Grant Street, and Center Street and Chapel Street.

The crosswalk at Center Street and Center Square will be relocated closer to the TRAX crossing, and additional street lighting and sidewalk ramps will be installed.

The crosswalk at Center Street and Jefferson Street will be removed to encourage pedestrians to cross at crosswalks with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons.

The city also purchased 10 driver feedback signs, traffic-calming devices designed to slow speeders by alerting them of their speed. The signs will be installed over the next few months. City officials are working with the Unified Police Department to determine the locations.

During the summer, the city installed pedestrian-activated flashing beacons to improve the safety of children walking to school at 1000 East and Casa Negra Avenue; 700 East and Hillcrest High Drive; and Pioneer Street and Garden View Drive. A four-way way lighted intersection with flashing yellow arrows for left-hand turns was installed at Bingham Junction and Tuscany View Boulevard. The intersection includes crosswalks in all directions, as well as push button walk signals.