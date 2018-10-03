BULLFROG, Kane County — A 3-year-old boy drowned in Lake Powell after falling off his boat over the weekend, according to a joint press release from the National Park Service and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, the body of Jayden Cooper Vokas, of Park City, was pulled out of the water after falling off his boat at some point during the night. Seven adults and one other child were also on the boat, according to authorities.

Jayden was last seen about 1 a.m. Friday when he and others went to bed on the upper deck, according to the sheriff's office. When the adults awoke at 7:30 a.m. they discovered Jayden was missing.

The boy was found in about 5 feet of water not wearing a life jacket, according to authorities. The incident happened in Willow Creek Canyon, approximately 34 miles by boat down lake from Halls Crossing Marina. Because of the remote location the boat was at, the family wasn't able to notify emergency dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dispatch until 3:30 p.m.