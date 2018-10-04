Our senators should not let President Trump eviscerate Dr. Blasey Ford the way he did in Mississippi.

They, too, are guilty if they are silent after his despicable language and mockery. Our divide is not Republican versus Democrat. The divide is decency and respect. Trump personifies exactly why girls never talk about their sexual abuse until far past womanhood, if at all. Fear she will be mocked, blamed, dismissed, laughed at and ultimately, no one really cares. Dr. Ford vividly remembered being laughed at by young men having fun at her expense.

So, if they knew — even as they told Dr. Ford they found her compelling, credible and offered apologies — if you knew that you were just giving her lip service or placating her so you could barrel through to appoint your man, then the senators are the biggest obstacle little girls face. Men who say they are sorry, but do nothing, are the reason girls and women continue to be silent.

Please do not let the leader of our great country disparage half his citizens in front of the world. Do not let him ridicule women who were molested as children or young adults and are brave enough to speak out about it. Do not let him whip his rallies into laughter, whistles and clapping at his degrading remarks. Do not stand idly by in the face of something you do not believe in and call it patriotism and party politics. It is not. It is cowardice. And we all suffer.

Robbin Black

North Logan