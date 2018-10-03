LOGAN — A Logan man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a ricin investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney John Huber's officer confirmed.

"William Clyde Allen, III of Logan, Utah, has been taken into custody. We anticipate filing a complaint Friday in federal court in Salt Lake City," according to the statement from Huber's office.

A source close to the investigation confirmed that Allen was being investigated for letters mailed to the White House and the Pentagon that were originally thought to contain the deadly toxin.

On Wednesday, chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White announced that investigators now believe the substances in the envelopes were made from castor beans, a precursor of ricin that is not dangerous. The letters were received in a shipping office and did not actually enter the White House or Pentagon.

Huber's office said formal federal charges against Allen, 37, were expected by Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, served a search warrant Wednesday at a Logan home registered to Allen, at 380 N. 200 West.

The FBI stated earlier in the day that "there are potentially hazardous chemicals involved."

"No wider threat to public safety exists at this time," according to the statement from the FBI.

According to Utah State Court records, Allen was convicted of attempted aggravated assault in 2008 and two counts of child abuse in 2005.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.