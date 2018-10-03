WEST JORDAN — Area residents are being encouraged to give their input on a study of the New Bingham Highway and Grizzly Way.

New Bingham Highway Connector Study is looking to transform the corridor from 4000 West to 5600 West into a community gateway. As part of the study, an online survey is asking residents how they use the corridor as well as their thoughts on preliminary concepts for the corridors.

The link to the anonymous survey can be found on the city’s website at westjordan.utah.gov. It should take about six minutes to complete.

The survey includes different concepts for both the New Bingham Highway and Grizzly Way, including parking options and bike lanes. According to the study, different options are possible along different segments of the corridor.

The study is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2018.