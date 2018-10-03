SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently shared a video that showed how it rescued a moose tangled in rope.

The video, which you can watch below, has amassed more than 16,000 views in the first 11 hours since it posted Tuesday evening.

Snowbird Moose Rescue Many thanks to Snowbird for calling us as soon as they spotted this tangled bull moose. Posted by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

According to the video, the DWR received a call about the moose last week.

Biologists and officers in the division decided they needed to tranquilize the moose because of his heavy levels of stress.

“Tranquilizing the moose allowed our team to check for injuries and assess his health,” the video’s text read. “The animal wasn’t injured — just tired and stressed.”

They reversed the tranquilizer and then let the moose run away.

“Success!” the video reads.

“Many thanks to Snowbird for calling us as soon as they spotted this tangled bull moose,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Moose have gone viral before in Utah. For example, back in May the Utah Division of Wildlife Sources shared a video of a moose chasing a golf cart.

Separately, a Utah hunter had a “heart-racing” scare with a wild bull moose.