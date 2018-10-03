SYRACUSE — The city’s arts council will celebrate Halloween with a 5K Monster Dash, a community breakfast and candy walk on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m. at Syracuse Community Center, 1912 W. 1900 South, and the race starts at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person, which includes a T-shirt, swag bag for the first 50 participants and a ticket to breakfast. Participants must register at activityreg.com by Saturday, Oct. 13, to guarantee shirt size.

The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include French toast, sausage, a hash brown patty and choice of orange juice or milk. Cost is $5 per plate.

The candy walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Children can wear costumes and collect candy from local businesses as they walk along the sidewalk at Centennial Park. There is no cost to participate in the candy walk.