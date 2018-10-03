SALT LAKE CITY — An Ogden man who police say was involved in a summerlong burglary spree of breaking into cars, mainly in Box Elder County, now faces a long list of criminal charges.

Ramon Jesus Aguilar, 22, was charged Tuesday in 1st District Court with two counts each of burglary and theft, second-degree felonies; failing to stop at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony; 17 counts of vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor; and driving on a suspended license, a class B misdemeanor.

Over the summer, at least 47 car burglaries were recorded in Brigham City, Perry, Willard and Mantua and into Weber County, according to police.

According to police documents, Aguilar would drive around the city with three juveniles, drop them off in various locations and pick them up down the street after they had committed burglaries.

The burglary spree came to an end last Friday when police spotted Aguilar's car and he refused to pull over, according to a Box Elder County Jail report.

"A pursuit ensued reaching speeds around 120 mph. The vehicle ended up crashing at which point the four occupants fled," the report states.

Three juveniles were quickly rounded up and arrested. Aguilar was arrested a few hours later at a nearby gas station, according to the report.

In addition to the car burglaries, Aguilar and his associates are accused of breaking into two homes, according to charging documents.

Aguilar was convicted of felony joyriding in 2017 and had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with the terms of his probation, according to court records. He was also convicted of felony theft that same month in a separate case.

Contributing: Mike Anderson