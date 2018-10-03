SALT LAKE CITY ― BuzzFeed recently released a video titled “5 National Parks That You Need To Visit," and two of the five parks featured in the video are located in the state of Utah.

Arches National Park near Moab was listed at number one. BuzzFeed stated that the park features more than 2,000 natural stone archways and noted that the park has some of the darkest night skies in the country. Perfect for stargazing.

Zion National Park in Springdale was ranked at number three in the video. The news site mentioned that Zion is Utah’s first national park. Viewers were told to check out Angel’s Landing, one of the most popular hikes in the park.

The video also featured Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, Yosemite in California and Badlands in South Dakota.

You can watch the video below.

Zion National Park has been getting quite a bit of press lately. The Deseret News reported that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited last month to get an up-close look at some of the park’s $65 million backlogged maintenance needs.

There has also been some controversy after the upper portion of Zion Narrows, another notable hiking trail, was recently closed off to hikers after landowners posted “No Trespassing” signs.

Park officials are communicating with the landowners but remain unsure of what future plans for the property will be.