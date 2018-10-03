SALT LAKE CITY — Answer: He got booed.

What is the end result of Alex Trebek’s moderation of a Pennsylvania governor’s debate?

That’s correct. As USA Today reported, the “Jeopardy!” host received heavy boos and jeers from the crowd at a debate between two Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Monday night.

Trebek soaked up much of the attention during the event, which was the only time Pennsylvania voters had a chance to see the two candidates debate on issues.

“He went out of his way in the beginning, saying he was not going to get in the way, then he got in the way,” said Charlie Gerow, the CEO of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Quantum communications, according to The Reading Eagle.

Current Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf agreed to only one debate between himself and Republican Scott Wagner, who wanted to debate in all 67 counties.

Alex Trebek at last night's Pennsylvania Governor's debate: "The approval rate for the legislature was at 14 percent. The only thing with a lower rating in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is the Catholic Church." pic.twitter.com/fUSZGpgPrW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 2, 2018

Trebek said the 67 counties seemed like too much and an unrealistic goal.

Trebek spent time condemning the Catholic Church and “predatory behavior,” according to USA Today.

The crowd booed Trebek at the end of the event.

“What did I tell you guys at the beginning?” Trebek said. “No booing or hissing! And now you’re directing it at me!”

"Hearing A LOT of Alex Trebek tonight. Not sure I've ever heard a debate moderator talk so much,” tweeted Ryan Tarkowski, the communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Hearing a LOT of Alex Trebek tonight. Not sure I’ve ever heard a debate moderator talk so much. — Ryan Tarkowski (@RyanTarkowski) October 2, 2018

With a total of 45 minutes of debate time in the Pa gov's campaign, Alex Trebek is killing a lot of time with meandering questions that don't get us far into the issues — Dave Davies (@DaveDaviesWHYY) October 2, 2018

Alex Trebek just interrupted the Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate to tell everyone he was never sexually abused by a priest. — Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 2, 2018

