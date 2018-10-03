SALT LAKE CITY — Expect to see a lot more emojis in your texts this fall.

Apple announced Tuesdaythat it will bring 70 new emojis to iOS devices — including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac — this fall with the iOS 12.1 update. The new emojis are currently available in the development and public beta previews of the software.

So what you can you expect?

Diversity: The new emojis include images for moon cake, red gift envelopes and nazar amulets.

Sports: Welcome the new softball, frisbee and lacrosse emoji. Outdoor adventure fans will appreciate the emojis for luggage, compasses and hiking boots, too.

New animals: Expect to see a llama, mosquito, raccoon and swan emoji, as well as a peacock and parrot.

Expressions: A new emoji of a cold face with a frosted mouth, one with water-filled eyes, and a blushing face with little hearts are also on tap with the update.

Food: Yep. Expect to see salt, cupcakes, mango, bagels and more.

Check out the images below for more new emoji coming to iOS.

Back in July, Apple previewed its new emojis for World Emoji Day, according to CNN Money. Those previewed emojis included ones of a bald and red-headed character, as well as superheroes.

The Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that manages the world’s emojis, unveiled its latest ideas back in February, according to BBC News. From there, companies — like Apple or Google — will make slight tweaks to the emojis to fit their own master list.