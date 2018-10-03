J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
FILe - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right at the Supreme Court Building in Washington.
Related Link

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are split over whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn its landmark decision on abortion, Roe v. Wade, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Wednesday.

Comment on this story

The poll found 44 percent of the state's voters support the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion while 37 percent think it should be overturned, and 19 percent don't know what they want to see happen.

The findings come as the U.S. Senate considers the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a federal judge seen as a possible fifth and deciding vote to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

The poll was conducted for the online political news source by Dan Jones & Associates of 809 likely Utah voters Aug. 22-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

Additional details will be posted this afternoon.

Lisa Riley Roche
Lisa Riley Roche Lisa covers politics for Deseret News/KSL and has been reporting for more than 25 years.
Add a comment