SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are split over whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn its landmark decision on abortion, Roe v. Wade, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Wednesday.

The poll found 44 percent of the state's voters support the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion while 37 percent think it should be overturned, and 19 percent don't know what they want to see happen.

The findings come as the U.S. Senate considers the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a federal judge seen as a possible fifth and deciding vote to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

The poll was conducted for the online political news source by Dan Jones & Associates of 809 likely Utah voters Aug. 22-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

Additional details will be posted this afternoon.