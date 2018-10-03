AP
SALT LAKE CITY — After the Utah Jazz’s second preseason victory against Toronto, the team announced Wednesday morning that former Louisville guard Trey Lewis has been waived.

Lewis, 25, earned a training camp contract in August, but missed both preseason games with a sprained left ankle.

He was a college teammate of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and played with Utah during the Jazz Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Lewis developed a friendship with Mitchell during his freshman season at Louisville in 2015-16. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard also spent time overseas in Germany and France.

