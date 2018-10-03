PROVO — A man who prosecutors say attacked his roommate with a meat cleaver during a "LSD-infused fight" that resulted in doctors having to bring the victim back to life three times has been charged.

Mackenzie Ulibarri, 30, of Provo, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with a long list of crimes including attempted murder, a first-degree felony; mayhem, a second-degree felony; four counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; trespassing, a class A misdemeanor; drug possession, a class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and firing a gun within city limits, a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Ulibarri "attempted to kill his household adult male roommate during a LSD-infused fight," according to charging documents.

Ulibarri first shot at least four "warning shots" at his 27-year-old roommate and then "stabbed the victim at least 53 times, most of them with a meat cleaver that severed the victim's ear and almost cut clean through his right hand at the wrist," the charges state. Originally, police had reported the victim was stabbed 20 times.

The injuries to the man were so severe that "doctors brought the victim back from the dead three times, cycled his blood at least twice, reattached his ear and his right hand, although there will be permanent nerve damage to his right hand," according to court documents.

After the attack, Ulibarri ran into a neighbor's house where he was arrested. When interviewed by detectives, Ulibarri said he attacked his roommate for "being loud and disorderly due to his LSD use," the charges state. "Ulibarri told police he, 'wanted to kil … I was scared, so I hit him.'"

In addition to the gun Ulibarri fired at his roommate, police recovered three more from his room in addition to drugs, according to the charges.