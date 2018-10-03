SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 3.

Groups have reached a tentative compromise over Utah medical marijuana policy. Read more.

Author Michelle Schmidt talked about her “most vulnerable and personal experiences” in her new book that chronicles the loss of her daughter. Read more.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency ahead of potential flooding. Read more.

An advocacy group accused Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch of victim shaming for posting Utahn’s letter about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser. Read more.

Amazon’s wage bump will help push Utah employees into “fair and decent” earnings. Read more.

Why investigators believe this serial killer could be responsible for a Utah homicide that’s been cold for more than 20 years. Read more.

Check out our 12 photos that perfectly sum up September 2018.

Our most popular:

Sports highlights:

National headlines:

Packages sent to Pentagon suspected to contain ricin; 'suspicious envelope' sent to Trump amid scare at Cruz office in Texas [Fox News]

Iraq: Parliament elects Barham Salih as new president [Al Jazeera]

A Goblin world that points toward hidden Planet Nine in the solar system [The New York Times]

This is only a test: Why your cellphone will buzz Wednesday afternoon [NPR]

Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from his father [The New York Times]