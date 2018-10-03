A Utah football fan had finally saved up the money to pay his mom back for his Utah football season tickets, but he ran into a problem while looking for the envelope — his two-year-old son had shredded the money that was intended to go towards the season tickets, all $1,060 of it.

So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE — BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018

The tweet garnered attention on Twitter, with many expressing their sympathy, but it looks like there may be a way for the family to recover the money and pay back the mom. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing, in certain cases, damaged currency may be mailed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which will send back a check for the damaged amount.

From the U.S. Department of the Treasury's website:

"Include a legible letter stating the estimated value of the currency, your contact information, and an explanation of how the currency became mutilated. The submission should also contain the bank account and routing number for an account of a United States bank. For reimbursement via checks, provide payee and mailing address information."

Utah football account claps back

The official Utah football Instagram account sent some snarky replies to fans who were calling out players in Instagram comments as the team unveiled their uniforms for Saturday's matchup against Stanford.

Former Utah quarterback Travis Wilson enjoyed the comeback by the Utah social media team.

A good message to ALL college football fans. You only see about 3 hours of their work. You don’t see the long days/hours of school, practice, film, workouts, etc. They are college kids who work their butt off day in and day out. @Utah_Football great comment pic.twitter.com/JoSrMfdOku — Travis Wilson (@TravisWilson_7) October 2, 2018

Red Rocks relocate to the heart and soul of Salt Lake City for this year’s photo shoot... Here’s an inside look on the 2019 downtown SLC edition. Be in your seats for the Red Rocks Preview on Dec. 7th to see the final product! #goutes #SLCedition pic.twitter.com/z3oW1VS3NS — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) September 30, 2018

The University of Utah gymnastics team took to the streets of Salt Lake to film their introduction video for the 2019 season. In their leotards, the Red Rocks are filmed in various spots in downtown Salt Lake City.