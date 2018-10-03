SALT LAKE CITY — Commuters were facing significant delays on TRAX trains Wednesday morning after sparks and an explosion shut lines down overnight.Comment on this story
Utah Transit Authority officials said that a catenary wire that carries power and runs above a train fell onto it late Tuesday in downtown Salt Lake City. That caused on explosion on the train with about 30 people aboard, and one person suffered a wrist injury and was taken to the hospital, according to UTA.
TRAX riders are facing delays as crews repair the line. UTA indicated that repairs could take until mid-morning.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contributing: Shara Park