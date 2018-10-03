SALT LAKE CITY — Commuters were facing significant delays on TRAX trains Wednesday morning after sparks and an explosion shut lines down overnight.

Utah Transit Authority officials said that a catenary wire that carries power and runs above a train fell onto it late Tuesday in downtown Salt Lake City. That caused on explosion on the train with about 30 people aboard, and one person suffered a wrist injury and was taken to the hospital, according to UTA.

TRAX riders are facing delays as crews repair the line. UTA indicated that repairs could take until mid-morning.

Update 7:20 am: Bus bridge for the Blue Line runs between Ballpark - Planetarium, and the Green Line bus bridge runs between Ballpark - North Temple Bridge. — UTA (@RideUTA) October 3, 2018

TRAX Update 7:10 am: Bus bridge continues from Ballpark - Trolley for Red Line and from Ballpark - Arena for Blue/Green Line. Expect significant delays and call customer service at 801-743-3882 for help planning alternate routes. — UTA (@RideUTA) October 3, 2018

Contributing: Shara Park