Weber State volleyball has now picked up three-consecutive victories with a four-set win over Idaho State. ISU was previously unbeaten in Big Sky Conference action before WSU handed ISU its first conference loss of the year.

This is the first time Weber State has beaten Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, since 2007.

“I am so happy for our women,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “I have the utmost respect for Idaho State’s program. Getting a win in Pocatello is a huge thing for our program and our players.”

In the first set, Weber State jumped out to an 8-4 lead and then found a 4-0 run to take a 12-5 lead. With that much momentum, WSU kept pushing and finished the set with two big kills from Hannah Hill-DeYoung for a 25-16 score.

In the second set, the score remained close. First, it was tied at 8-8, then later at 13-13. ISU took an 18-16 lead, but Weber State came back and tied it up again at 22-22. Going into the final points of the game, the two teams matched each other point for point.

Weber State trailed 30-29 and went on a 3-0 run to win the set. Megan Gneiting started the run to finish with a kill. Next, Hill-DeYoung and Roberts had a solid block to give WSU set point with a 31-30 score. Idaho State’s Abby Garrity had an attack error that gave WSU a 32-30 victory in the second set.

Weber State started out slow early in the third set, trailing by 10-6. A 4-0 run shortly after wasn’t enough to tie the match back up, and the Bengals pushed forward maintaining the lead the remainder of the set and eventually claimed the set with a 25-21 score.

The Wildcats had a 15-4 run in the fourth set to take an 18-10 lead. WSU maintained and went on to set point with a 24-18 score. However, Idaho State wasn’t going to give as they went on to score three-consecutive points to make the score 24-21. Andrea Hale came in with a big swing for a kill to finish the set off for WSU with a final score of 25-21 and the overall match victory.

WSU was led by Hale who had 20 kills from 59 attacks for a .186 percentage. Hale also had a double-double with 12 digs on the night.

Hill-DeYoung has maintained her impressive hitting percentage with .579 on the night from her 12 kills, one error and 19 attacks. Hill-DeYoung again proved her strength on the night with eight blocks.

Her performance Tuesday has now put Hill-DeYoung at No. 1 in the nation in hitting percentage. She has a .451 hitting percentage on the season.

Rylin Roberts had a double-double on the night with 10 kills and 17 digs. Aubrey Saunders-Adams was the fourth Wildcat to rack up double-digit kills as she recorded 10.

Helena Khouri had the match high of digs for the Wildcats with 22 on the night.

Weber State finished with 60 total kills from 166 attacks and 27 errors for a .199 hitting percentage. The Wildcats had 13 team blocks and 76 digs for the defensive efforts.

Idaho State had 57 kills from 169 attacks and 24 errors for a .195 hitting percentage. The Bengals finished with 72 digs and 13 team blocks.

The Wildcats are now 9-5 overall on the season and 4-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Weber State will return home next and host Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 6.