Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu advanced and will compete in the doubles main draw at the ITA All-American tournament after defeating the University of Texas team in the qualifying match.

“Huge win for the guys today. They played a great, complete match from start to finish,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “We will rest up and work on some things in practice tomorrow, and then be ready to compete in singles and doubles starting Thursday.”

Hill and Hsu defeated Yuya Ito and Colin Markes of the University of Texas, 7-5, 6-2, in a high-intensity match at the end of the day.

Hsu fell to Martin Joyce of Ohio State in the singles consolation qualifying bracket, ending his singles play at the tournament.

Wednesday is a practice day for all the players in the tournament with the main draw singles and doubles beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. Hill will get himself ready for the main draw singles, and Hsu and Hill will practice so they will be ready for main draw doubles.

The players will attend a banquet Wednesday night to celebrate all the players that qualified for the main draw brackets.