DSU volleyball swept Westminster on Tuesday.
Dixie State volleyball won for the eighth time in nine Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matches as the Trailblazers posted a 3-0 sweep at in-state rival Westminster College on Tuesday night inside Behnken Field House.

DSU (13-3, 8-1 RMAC) trailed briefly just three times in claiming the opening two sets by 25-20 and 25-21 counts. The Griffins (5-12, 3-6 RMAC) looked as if they were on their way to a possible win in set three after jumping out to a 13-8 advantage midway through the frame, but the Trailblazers rattled off an 11-2 run to vault to a commanding 19-15 lead. Dixie State never looked back from there as the Blazers went on to close the match with another 25-21 set win.

Seniors Malary Marshall and Hannah Doonan combined for 23 of DSU’s 36 kills in the match, with Marshall collecting a game-high 13 kills, while Doonan tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson also notched a double-double with 16 assists and 12 digs.

DSU hit .164 for the match, while the Blazer defense limited the Griffins to a .128 attack percentage thanks to 57 digs and four total team blocks.

Dixie State returns home for a Friday night RMAC match vs. Chadron State inside the DSU SAC beginning at 6 p.m.

