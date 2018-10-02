WEST VALLEY CITY — A family involved in a crash that injured several people Sunday in West Valley City is recovering, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle traveling east on 4370 South attempted to turn right on 5600 West, failing to yield to a southbound vehicle, said West Valley City Police Lt. Amy Maurer.

Maurer said that the driver who failed to yield may be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being released from the hospital. The number of injuries and type of injuries caused by the crash could make it a felony offense, she said.

The person suspected of driving under the influence has taken a blood test but police won't get results for about a month, said Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for West Valley police. That driver, who was "pretty severely injured" in the crash, remained hospitalized Tuesday, she said.

Vainuku said four people in the southbound vehicle, including an 18-year-old and a child, were also injured in the crash but were recovering and in "good condition" Tuesday.