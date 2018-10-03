Utah State tennis sophomore Alexandra Pisareva saw her run at the ITA All-American Singles Qualifier come to an end on Tuesday at the Riviera Tennis Club following a 5-7, 3-6 defeat against Ana Oparenovic of Florida State, who was ranked No. 55 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings. Pisareva also fell in the consolation round to Oregon's Shweta Sangwan, 3-6, 3-6, who is currently ranked No. 42 in the ITA's preseason singles rankings.

Utah State will be back in action Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 10-14, at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada.