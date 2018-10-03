Dixie State’s men’s golf team recorded its second top-five finish of the 2018-19 season with a third-place showing at the Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the UNM Championship Course.

The Trailblazers (300-295-303-898, +34), who started the day six shots out of the lead in second place, briefly led during their final round before being passed by the host Mustangs (294-295-296-885, +21) and eventual runner-up Lubbock Christian (298-302-296-896, +32) on the leaderboard. Fellow RMAC members Colorado Mesa (301-302-299-902, +38) and Colorado School of Mines (294-305-303-902, +38) finished in a three-way tie for fourth along with Texas A&M-Commerce (300-301-301, +38).

Freshman Triston Gardner (79-72-69-220, +4) carded the Blazers low round of the tournament with a 3-under 69 to post his second-straight top-10 showing as he finished tied for eighth overall, while senior Nicklaus Britt (72-76-74-222, +6) fired a 2-over 74 on his final loop en route to a season-best tied for 12th place result. Freshman Noah Schone (72-78-75-225, +9) finished in 18th after a final round of 3-over 75, followed by sophomore Spencer Wallace (77-73-85-235, +19) who tied for 64th place and freshman Grant Wilson (82-74-89-245, +29) who tied for 93rd place.

Dixie State will return home to host the 2018 DSU Fall Regional Preview on Oct. 15-16, at The Ledges Golf Club.