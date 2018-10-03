DSU Athletics
DSU men's golf finished its tournment in third place.
Dixie State’s men’s golf team recorded its second top-five finish of the 2018-19 season with a third-place showing at the Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the UNM Championship Course.

The Trailblazers (300-295-303-898, +34), who started the day six shots out of the lead in second place, briefly led during their final round before being passed by the host Mustangs (294-295-296-885, +21) and eventual runner-up Lubbock Christian (298-302-296-896, +32) on the leaderboard. Fellow RMAC members Colorado Mesa (301-302-299-902, +38) and Colorado School of Mines (294-305-303-902, +38) finished in a three-way tie for fourth along with Texas A&M-Commerce (300-301-301, +38).

Freshman Triston Gardner (79-72-69-220, +4) carded the Blazers low round of the tournament with a 3-under 69 to post his second-straight top-10 showing as he finished tied for eighth overall, while senior Nicklaus Britt (72-76-74-222, +6) fired a 2-over 74 on his final loop en route to a season-best tied for 12th place result. Freshman Noah Schone (72-78-75-225, +9) finished in 18th after a final round of 3-over 75, followed by sophomore Spencer Wallace (77-73-85-235, +19) who tied for 64th place and freshman Grant Wilson (82-74-89-245, +29) who tied for 93rd place.

Dixie State will return home to host the 2018 DSU Fall Regional Preview on Oct. 15-16, at The Ledges Golf Club.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

