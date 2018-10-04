The Westminster Griffins volleyball team made its return to Utah after rough a weekend in Colorado as the Griffins took on the Trailblazers from Dixie State for an in-state rivalry match in the RMAC. With no players in double figures for kills for the Griffins, Dixie State found a way to capture the in-state victory in three-straight sets as the Griffins fell 3-0 for their third-straight match.

The Griffins battled in each set as they scored at least 20 points in each set, which gave the Griffins some extra momentum to continue a late surge to a possible victory, but Dixie State’s offensive was hard to handle in all three sets.

Whitney Wakefield led the way with nine kills on the evening, and Audrey Green followed her with eight kills of her own. Jaylee Lehenbauer led the team with 17 digs in the loss as Green finished with 12.

Next up for the Griffins, they will stay in Salt Lake as they match up with MSU-Denver on Friday night to try and snap their losing streak.