SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s disappointing 2-2 start to the season hasn’t led to a lot of rah-rah talk in the locker room.

“I think sometime keeping spirits up can be a little overrated,” said senior linebacker Chase Hansen, a team captain. “I think sometimes you’ve got to use kind of that sick feeling from the past two games as motivation for the next one.”

The Utes, who are 0-2 in Pac-12 play, face conference foe Stanford Saturday (8:30 p.m., ESPN) in California.

Hansen added that winning again is what will alleviate the situation and improve the mood around the program.

“It’s the only way to change things, and you can’t just act like everything is fine,” he said. “We understand there’s things we’ve got to fix. We’ve got to find a way to win games, and a big part of that is recognizing that we need to change some things.”

Hansen didn’t know what to make of Utah’s 2-8 mark in its last 10 Pac-12 games. He acknowledged that the record kind of surprised him.

“I think there’s a lot of those games that have been really close games,” Hansen said. “And I wish I had the answer. That would be nice. But I don’t know.”

The bottom line?

“We’ve got to find a way to win tight ones,” Hansen said.

LOVE STORY: Stanford coach David Shaw told reporters that senior running back Bryce Love, who had a 68-yard touchdown run in last year’s 23-20 win over Utah, will be a “late-week decision” after suffering an ankle injury Saturday at Notre Dame.

CATCHING ON: Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham is confident the passing game is getting on track despite recent struggles to get more receivers involved. He said it’s all about execution, precision and confidence.

“I think our guys need to make some plays and put those plays on tape and get confidence, Whittingham said. “I felt like our running game really came around in the last game, rushing for over 200 yards, and now we’ve just got to put it all together. I feel like if we do, we’re a hard team to beat in this league.”

Whittingham added that the offense is making progress and getting closer to doing so.

“But the bottom line is the win or the loss, and we’ve just got to start winning games,” he said. “We can keep saying we’re close, but if we’re not winning games, that doesn’t mean a hill of beans.”

EXTRA POINTS: Stanford has won 11 consecutive home games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the country. … Utah is 3-0 all-time at Stanford Stadium, winning in 1989, 1996 and 2014. … The Utes are 14-14 in games televised on ESPN. … On his radio show on ESPN 700, head coach Kyle Whittingham said the status of starting center Lo Falemaka will be determined later in the week. The senior suffered an unspecified leg injury in the loss at Washington State.