PROVO — The inclination of some football players and coaching staffs is to downplay the significance of any particular game during the season, preferring to provide clichés of taking things "one game at a time" and so forth. But such isn't the case of BYU players heading into this Friday's game against in-state rival Utah State.

Cougar linebacker Zayne Anderson and other players harbor unpleasant memories of last year's 40-24 loss in Logan to the Aggies. The loss featured seven Cougar turnovers along with at least some extracurricular activity away from the actual game play that is often typical in rivalry games.

"It was just a real bad time, and I really have a bitter taste in my mouth about all of it," Anderson said. "I feel that we dominated the first part of the game, and they just ended up wanting it more as things just came apart for us."

Indeed, BYU got off to a 21-7 start with the offense humming with Beau Hoge under center. But as has often been the case against the Aggies, the Cougars' starting quarterback got injured, this time midway through the second quarter, and the Aggies took full advantage.

This is a big one, not for just what happened last year, but for the season in general. It's a big game for us. It's the biggest game of the season, so far. BYU defensive end Corbin Kaufusi

Backups Koy Detmer and Austin Kafentzis attempted to stem the tide, but things got off the rails quickly and often, which had Aggie players and fans celebrating wildly.

"If that's how they want to do it, then that's OK," said BYU defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi when asked if last year's celebrations and extracurricular events, which included a bit of a ruckus during pregame warmups, were remembered. "They have their opinion on how they want to do things, but we like to do things our way, and the big dogs are going to have to show their (bite.)"

But bitter tastes and even revenge aside, Friday's game holds more importance for other reasons.

"This is a big one, not for just what happened last year, but for the season in general," Kaufusi said. "It's a big game for us. It's the biggest game of the season, so far."

The good news for the Cougars is the likely return of defensive starters Anderson and safety Dayan Ghanwoloku. Both players sat out last week's blowout loss to Washington and are excited to get back to help right the ship this week.

"I was really close last week, but it looks good for this week," Anderson said. "It's been real humbling, sitting out the last two weeks, and makes me not want to take playing for granted, for sure. This game is a blessing to play. Not being able to help out my teammates on the field when they're struggling — it's so frustrating, so hopefully it's all behind me."

The return of Anderson provides a key cog within the Cougar defense that is difficult to emulate, given the senior linebacker's speed and overall athleticism.

"He brings a lot to the table, as far as just length and speed," said BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. "He's a really, really savvy player. Him for us this year is kind of like Fred (Warner) was for us last year."

Anderson largely agrees with Kaufusi on why this game holds so much importance.

"It's a chance for us to turn things around after last week's loss and to protect LaVell's house, which is one of our big goals this year," Anderson said of playing at home at LaVell Edwards Stadium. "So yeah, this is a big one. No doubt. We want and we're going to bring it, knowing (the Aggies) want it, too, probably just as much. It should be a lot of fun."