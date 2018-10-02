Pluralsight — the Utah-based on-demand, cloud-based tech education company —continued a year of heady benchmarks Tuesday, breaking ground on an expansive new world headquarters in Draper. The 350,000-square-foot facility is the first in a planned series of buildings on the company's 30-acre campus. Pluralsight outperformed all expectations in a public stock offering earlier this year, and continues to accrue value for investors. On Tuesday, Pluralsight's stock was trading at $32 per share, with a market capitalization of almost $3.5 billion.

