SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday issued a state of emergency amid concerns of potential flooding in Utah County as the remains of Tropical Storm Rosa move through the state.

"Our communities, state agencies and Utah National Guard have been in lock step in their preparations for this storm. I am grateful for their efforts, as well as the efforts of volunteers who have stepped in to help fill and place sandbags," Herbert said in a statement.

Communities near areas of burn scars of the joint fires burning in Utah County have been preparing for potential flooding and debris flow as the storm moves into the state this week.

"As we continue to work together, we will do everything we can to protect life and property," Herbert wrote.

Herbert urged residents in at-risk areas to "heed all warnings and orders" from safety officials.