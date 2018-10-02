TAYLORSVILLE — As he was making himself into a world-class speedskater, Utahn Michael Hubbs learned the value of hard work, dedication and overcoming challenges that may have seemed insurmountable to some.

Though he is nearly deaf, he has used his sports career experience to build confidence in his abilities that he believes will serve him well as he embarks on launching his professional working career. It's a belief so deep that he is unphased by the prospect of finding a job in a world where disabled people have a significantly higher unemployment rate than the rest of the overall population.

"Right now I'm looking for full-time work," said Hubbs, 36. "I don't feel like it's a challenge. The key is really communicating, to show that you have a wealth of knowledge and are confident. Then employers are attracted to you."

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Dee Acton, human resources coordinator for HMS Host, talks to Laura Delgado and Ericka Bytendorp about work opportunities for Bytendorp during the Work Ability Job Fair, for individuals with disabilities, at the Sanderson Community Center in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

While others with disabilities may struggle with self-confidence and trying to get potential employers to believe in their abilities rather than focus on their possible limitations, he said, "The key really is you have to know who you are."

"Know your inner value, and once you know who you are and you don't let others define you, then (you can) just define yourself," he added. "If you let other people define you, then it's easy to lose your confidence."

He said breaking barriers in speedskating as the only deaf skater at the Olympic trials helped him learn to focus on how to improve his abilities, which gave him the best opportunity for success in athletics and life.

Hubbs was among the scores of individuals participating Tuesday in a job fair at the Sanderson Community Center in Taylorsville that was organized specifically for people with disabilities through the Utah Department of Workforce Services' state Office of Rehabilitation. The event was among many scheduled in October as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The functions include a job fair, a disability services open house and a business summit on disability inclusion with an awards ceremony recognizing employers supporting disabilities in the workplace. The events target individuals who are blind, visually impaired, deaf or hard of hearing, as well as people with mental challenges.

"Our events highlight the employability and strengths of Utahns with disabilities," said Sarah Brenna, director of the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation. "For those who have a disability or know someone who does, our events are the best opportunities to learn about resources available and to gather together as a community."

Nearly 40 employers from numerous industries participated in the semiannual event, with just over 300 registered participants, explained Thomas Smith, Department of Workforce Services business relations specialist.

"All the companies we've invited generally have participated in some form of training to better understand disability, understand the accommodation process, understand the hiring and retaining of people with disabilities," he said. "(For job seekers), it's more of coming down to explore career options, get to know the employers and see what's available."

He noted that disabilities among individuals can vary greatly from obvious physical limitations to unseen mental issues that could present themselves as obstacles for potential employers and those looking for work. For employers, fear of the unknown may be an impediment to considering potential candidates with disabilities, he noted.

"A lot of employers are scared, or they're not sure about hiring someone with a disability," Smith said. "They tend to jump to extremes when they think disability."

As an example, he said many employers think only of serious cases of Down syndrome or schizophrenia when they think intellectual disabilities, rather than something milder like anxiety disorder, depression or substance abuse.

"Those are disabilities, too, and a person might be functioning quite well but still have a disability," he said. "As we educate employers and get them to open up their minds and realize when we refer someone to you, they're going to be qualified to do the job."

"We want (employers) to hire, retain and fire the most deserving person," he said. "Don't treat an individual with a disability any differently than you would treat any other person on your staff."

For Marcus Villanueva and Richard Tippetts, who are both blind, getting people to see their value has taken time — due in large part to their own insecurities learning to cope with the loss of their sight as adults.

"I was shot in the head," Villanueva explained. "(It's been) 6 1/2 years now."

He said the impact of becoming disabled was devastating at first.

"After waking up from a coma, I sunk into a deep depression and that led to substance abuse," he said. However, he was able to get help through the Utah Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

"They give us the tools necessary to have the confidence to come out here to get a job," he said.

Trained in assembly line production, Villanueva also plans to go to college to get a degree in social work to help others with disabilities, he said.

Meanwhile, Tippetts, who is legally blind due to complications from diabetes, said despite 13 years of customer service experience, the main obstacle to finding a job has been employers' reluctance to see past the fact that he uses a cane to get around.

"We have challenges every day. We walk into a building and people assume 'there is no way we would ever be able to work with them or hire them,'" he explained. "But if they give me a chance to sit down and talk to them and understand my (experience), they would realize this guy is fit for the job and he could do it."