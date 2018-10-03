Dixie State’s women’s golf team posted a fifth-place overall finish at the Fifth Annual DSU Fall Invitational, which wrapped up play Tuesday at Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

After tying the second-lowest 18-hole team score in program history, the Trailblazers (299-313) found the scoring a little more difficult on their final loop as DSU carded a final round 25-over-par 313 to finish the event at plus-36 612. Academy of Art (293-292-585, +9) led wire-to-wire to claim the team championship, while Cal State East Bay (295-295-590, +14) wound up second and Western Washington (305-301-606, +30) vaulted two spots to place third overall.

Westminster College (297-312-609, +33) bested DSU by three strokes for fourth, followed by Regis (314-305-619, +43) in sixth, Colorado Mesa (318-307-625, +49) in seventh, Colorado Christian (323-316-639, +63) in eighth, Holy Names (325-315-640, +64) in ninth and Hawai'i Hilo (343-325-668, +92) in 10th.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble (69-75-144, E) was the lone Trailblazer to finish in the top 20 on the leaderboard as she tied for runner-up honors, her best collegiate finish, at even-par 144 after a final round 3-over 75. Deeble rolled in two birdies and tallied 12 pars on the day, while her two-round total of 144, bolstered by a DSU record-tying 3-under 69 in Monday’s first round, was tied for the second-lowest individual 36-hole score in program history.

Freshman Tayllore Ward (77-78-155, +11) penciled in a co-team-high three birdies on her card to finish tied for 21st in her first collegiate event, along with sophomore Cailyn Cardall (74-81-55, +11), followed by senior Katie Ford (80-79-159, +15) who tied for 32nd place and junior Ashley Fernandez (79-84-163, +19) who tied for 44th overall.

Four more Trailblazers played as individuals in the event, with freshman Cayla Clark (80-79-159, +15) joining Ford in tying for 32nd place, while freshmen Jenique Jacobs (82-79-161, +17) and Madison Moss (82-79-161, +17) matched scores for the second-straight round, this time with a pair of 7-over 79s to tie for 39th, and senior Amalia Negrette (85-82-167, +23) finished 54th.

AAU’s Anahi Servin (72-70-142, -2) was the lone golfer in the 60-player field to post a red number to collect medalist honors, and CSUEB’s Yu Hsin Chang (71-73-144, E) tied Deeble for second place.

Dixie State continues its fall schedule at the Western Washington Invitational on Oct. 8-9, at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club in Bellingham, Washington.