SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles (lower right leg soreness), Raul Neto (right hamstring) and Trey Lewis (left ankle) were both sidelined for the Utah Jazz’s preseason opening win against Perth.

Dante Exum (right knee soreness) joined Neto and Lewis on the injury report for preseason game No. 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Derrick Favors battled an undisclosed illness on Monday, but was OK the next day.

Yes, it’s only the preseason, but for a team plagued with numerous injuries last year, some have to wonder if this is a concern for Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Apparently, it’s not.

“We’re conscious of guys from a health standpoint early in the season,” Snyder said ahead of the Jazz-Raptors tipoff. “Just want to make sure we’re healthy and rested, but within that kind of construct against a team that’s the top team in the East last year, I think we’re going to take a look and try to play and get a feel for what we’re doing.”

Snyder said the team is aware of injuries as much as anything, especially as the Jazz prepare to face Sacramento in the regular season opener on Oct. 17.

“What you want is the first game to be not just healthy but at full strength,” Snyder said. “This is a time where guys are working hard in practice, and sometimes a practice to us early on is just as important as a game. So any opportunity we can use to get better, we’re going to do it.”

Not too long before going on a historic 29-6 run to end the 2017-18 season, the Jazz were bitten hard by the injury bug — notably in the month of December.

During that 31-day stretch, Jazz players Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood, Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Favors, Joe Johnson, Exum and Neto all missed games in the midst of their toughest stretch.

Before this year’s training camp even hit, Neto pulled his right hamstring during a pickup game.

Exum played in all but 14 games last season, and Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year but had to push through two knee injuries in the process, which cost him 26 games. Utah hopes to have guys available when it counts.

“First of all to be healthy,” Gobert listed his personal goals during Media Day. “To be able to be with my teammates for a full season, even though there are some injuries that you can’t control.

“I think being strong throughout the whole year will be big for the team and just keep getting better,” he added. “I think I haven’t scratched the potential that I can have and the things that I can do on both ends, and I feel like this year is going to be my best year so far and I feel like as a team we’re going to be the best we’ve ever been with this group.”