FARMINGTON — The fire department will hold a Fire Prevention Safety Fair and Open House on Monday, Oct. 15.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at the department, 82 N. 100 East.

Activities will include a junior firefighter challenge, face painting, a medical helicopter, firefighter demonstrations and information booths.

Participants can also take a ride on a firetruck with the donation of a can of food. All donations will be given to a local food bank.

For more information, check out Farmington's Facebook page.