Peruvian Park Elementary School student Lillian Perkins plays with confetti during an assembly at the Sandy school on Tuesday, after the elementary was designated a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Two other Utah elementary schools — Belknap Elementary School in Beaver and Hawthorne Elementary School in Salt Lake City — received the designation on Monday. "We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs," said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees.

