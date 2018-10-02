SALT LAKE CITY — The Morgan boys golf team’s record-setting performance Monday gave the school and the players' parents time to prepare for the Trojans to take home the 3A state championship trophy.

The Trojans never let the possibility of a letdown take place, securing their first golf crown since 1995 Tuesday and handily defeating Judge Memorial, Richfield and a handful of other schools at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

“The boys stepped it up for state,” Morgan coach Dennis Peterson said. “It was a great day today.”

Helped by Tanner Telford’s opening-day 18-hole score of 70, the Trojans opened with a 21-shot lead and kept expanding it, even while dealing with blustery winds and scattered showers. Heavier rain was expected, but didn’t arrive until after the tournament ended. Tuesday’s play began at 8:30 a.m. — 30 minutes ahead of normal — to try to avoid the adverse weather.

Morgan finished with a score of 587, compared to 627 for Judge. Richfield took third place (635), followed by Union (637) and Carbon (640). Each team had six golfers compete, but took its top four finishers and added their scores to get the team total.

Not surprisingly, Nathan Preslar’s consistent 143 (72-71) made him the tournament medalist. Telford, Matthew Millburn, Drake Fawson and Brenden Vaughan also finished in the top 10, which allowed the city of Morgan (population 3,700) to welcome the team home later with a cast of police cars and fire trucks.

“You know they’ll do it right,” Peterson said. “The kids deserve it.”

Preslar said the team pretty much knew it had captured the team championship after the first nine holes Tuesday, so the final nine was for the individual title. Preslar made his run when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th holes and asked a tournament official if he had a chance.

He didn’t get a definitive answer, so he didn’t leave it to chance.

“I knew it would be close,” Preslar said. “I just kept dropping my putts. My short game was pretty good.”

Preslar parred the last two holes to hold off Emery’s Oakley Toomer, who was also pretty consistent with rounds of 71 and 73. A senior, Preslar, who finished eighth at state last year, said he doesn’t have any confirmed plans after graduation, but hoped this season’s 3A title would attract some attention and perhaps a college-scholarship offer.

Morgan finished second as a team last year, so when Preslar finished, Peterson said he allowed himself to breathe easier and approved the player’s parents plan to grab purple and black (school colors) balloons from their cars and bring them into the clubhouse for the post-match celebration. They also began making the necessary phone calls to ensure the police cars and fire trucks would be available when the team returned home.

Graham Hodell of Judge and North Sanpete’s River Dillman finished tied for third place at 147. Telford took fifth at 148, but also claimed the lowest single-day score with his opening 70. Tyler Yoklavich of Carbon recorded a 189, but improved his score by an amazing 15 shots the second day (102-87).

3A boys state golf tournament

At Meadowbrook Golf Course, Salt Lake City

Final results

Team scores

1, Morgan 587. 2, Judge Memorial 627. 3, Richfield 635. 4, Union 637. 5, Carbon 640. 6, North Sanpete 645. 7, Grand County 652. 8, Emery 687.

Individual leaders

143 – Nathan Preslar (Morgan). 144 – Oakley Toomer (Emery). 147 – Graham Hodell (Judge), River Dillman (North Sanpete). 148 – Tanner Telford (Morgan). 149 – Matthew Millburn (Morgan). 150 – Drake Fawson (Morgan). 152 – Brenden Vaughan (Morgan). 154 – Tyler Hadley (North Sanpete). 155 – Sam Gaskill (Judge), Jake Henrie (Delta), Kylor Johnson (San Juan). 156 – Carson Martines (Carbon), Payton Thompson (Richfield), Kane Scherer (Grand). 157 – Eric Watts (Morgan), Jaxen Saunders (Grand). 158 – Brady Gagon (Carbon), Conner Belnap (Richfield). 159 – Jaron Anderson (Richfield). 160 – Devon Sanders (Providence Hall).