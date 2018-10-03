SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to choose your own adventure on Netflix.

The company plans to add more choose-your-own-adventures to its upcoming lineup of original television shows and movies, according to Bloomberg.

The company will release the first of these projects by the end of the year, which might be the fifth season of the popular “Black Mirror” series.

For the uninitiated, “Black Mirror” is a show based around how new forms of technology affect our lives. Viewers will be encouraged to choose their own storylines in this upcoming fifth season.

The new type of programming will represent a big change for Netflix, which pioneered the idea of releasing an entire season at once for binge-watching.

Netflix has already tested the idea with its animated program “Puss in Book,” which included a moment where the viewer could select whether the feline character chose to fight a tree or a god, according to Bloomberg.

Similarly, Netflix will soon release video games that include interaction from viewers. Netflix has worked with the Telltale Games company to create a “Minecraft” show that had some interactive elements, according to an exclusive report from TechRadar.

Netflix said the new program will begin with “Minecraft: Story Mode,” which will be a five-part episodic video game adventure that will probably be available for streaming by the end of the year.

Telltale will also be developing a separate game based off of the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

Sources told TechRadar at the time that the version of the game will be video files that include simple commands that people can select using any remote that has a directional pad or a select button.

“This simplified command is a perfect pairing for Telltale’s slate of games, as they often only require the player to select from dialogue options or move the cursor to a specific location on the screen,” TechRadar reported.

As Mashable reported, playable demos have been available for more than a year. But don’t get this idea twisted with platforms like PlayStation Now, which allows gamers to stream games.

“Netflix's take on streaming games apparently involves remaking them on some level so they can play nice with the service. That also places limits on the types of games it can support,” according to Mashable.

Netflix has previously used interactive adventures like “Puss in Book” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile,” which were streaming games for children that played out on screen, according to BGR.