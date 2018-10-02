SALT LAKE CITY — Careful about who you search for online.

A new report from the internet security company McAfeeunveiled the most dangerous celebrities to search for online. Actress Ruby Rose topped the list of celebrities whose search results generate the most malicious websites.

Rose, who appeared on “Orange is the New Black,” overtook singer Avril Lavigne for the top spot.

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari finished second on the list, followed by actress Marion Cotillard.

The Kardashians appeared on the list. Kourtney Kardashian finished at No. 7, while Kim Kardashian ended at No. 19.

Here’s the breakdown of the top 10.

Ruby Rose

Charles Sykes, Invision Ruby Rose attends the re-opening of the Bulgari Fifth Avenue flagship store on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in New York.

Kristin Cavallari

Stuart Ramson, Invision Bounty teams up with mother, designer and New York Times Best-selling author, Kristin Cavallari, to celebrate life's memorable first moments on Thursday, October 13, 2016 in New York.

Marion Cotillard

Vianney Le Caer, Invision Actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Angel Face' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Original “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter

Charles Sykes, Invision Lynda Carter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

Actress Rose Byrne

Andy Kropa, Invision Rose Byrne attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Michael Kors fashion show at Pier 17 on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York.

“Will and Grace” actress Debra Messing

Evan Agostini, Invision Actress Debra Messing poses backstage before her appearance at the 92nd Street Y on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in New York.

Kourtney Kardashian

J. Scott Applewhite, AP Kourtney Kardashian, a reality television personality and fashion and glamour entrepreneur, attends a news conference in support of personal care products legislation, the Personal Care Products Safety Act, introduced a year ago, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Actress Amber Heard

Evan Agostini, Invision F4D Angel award recipient Amber Heard attends Fashion 4 Development's 8th annual First Ladies Luncheon at the Pierre Hotel on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in New York.

Kelly Ripa

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kelly Ripa attends the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in New York.

Actor Brad William Henke

Willy Sanjuan, Invision Brad William Henke arrives at the Entertainment Weekly Honors Nominees for the 24th Annual SAG Awards event at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.

No one in last year’s top 10 featured in this year’s. Last year’s most dangerous included Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce, according to CNET.

Musicians could be found later in the list this year. Adele ranked at No. 21, followed by Shakira (No. 27). Diddy, who ranked at No. 9 last year, finished at No. 76 in 2018.

Gary Davis, the chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement that hackers will use searches to feed malicious websites into their results, according to USA Today.

"It’s important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity," Davis said.

McAfee’s chief scientist Raj Samani said there’s a lot of danger in today’s "fast-paced world that's heavily influenced by pop culture and social media,” according to BBC News.