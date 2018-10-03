Since the surprise invasion of electric scooters on Salt Lake City streets began early this summer, officials have taken a “wait and see” attitude toward how best to regulate or not regulate use of the zippy little two-wheelers. Now, we’re beginning to see evidence of public health risks in reported increases in emergency room visits tied to scooter-related injuries.

Though the phenomenon may be something of a fad and the city will see use taper off, it’s clear the scooters are a fixture in the area’s transportation scheme, and state and local leaders are going to have to find ways to govern their use in ways that will minimize the risks to those who ride them, and those who might be in their way.

It’s been interesting to see how cities have reacted differently to the e-scooter influx. In Denver, for example, the scooters were temporarily banned as officials figured out what kind of regulations might apply. They have since been at least temporarily put into the category defined by Colorado law as “toy vehicles,” restricted for use on sidewalks only. Here, officials have chosen to regard them in ways similar to bicycles, which are restricted for the most part from sidewalk use.

Nevertheless, a few moments of observation on almost any city block here will confirm that message hasn’t gotten through. It’s a common sight on almost any given sidewalk to see a scooter or two weaving among startled pedestrians. As of yet, there is no hard data on just how dangerous the devices might be, though there are enough anecdotal reports of abrasions and fractures to justify concern.

The Washington Post reported that emergency rooms in Salt Lake City are seeing an increase in visits tied to scooter injuries, including cases of fallen riders and collisions with pedestrians. The University of Utah Hospital said it has seen a 161 percent increase in scooter injuries since the rentable electric variety began showing up en masse in June. The Post article referred to the trend as a perceived “public health crisis.”

The word “crisis” may be something of an overstatement at this point, but common sense dictates that balancing on a scooter while coasting on a crowded sidewalk at up to 20 miles per hour is fraught with some risk — to the rider and others. As such, state lawmakers are going to have to address the scooter surge in the context of the state’s transportation safety statutes. And the companies that rent the scooters are obligated to participate in that process. Companies should be required as part of the rental process via a smartphone app to warn clients of the safety risks and give them some information as to the rules of where they can and cannot not be used. Some companies already volunteer that service. Noncompliance should result in punative action from the city.

Officials in Salt Lake City were wise to initially embrace the wave without unleashing immediate regulatory fervor, as has occurred in other cities. But, as evidence of risk and injury grows, pressure will increase to rewrite the rules of the road to accommodate this unforeseen incursion of a new form of urban conveyance.