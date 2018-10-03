President Trump, and many other politicians, ignore questions that they don't like but he has now taken this approach much further. His comment "That's OK, I know you're not thinking. You never do," is rude, inaccurate and should be below the dignity of a leader.

By not answering a question honestly and accurately, far more interesting questions and possible answers start to arise in the media and the general public's mind.

A number of questions that could arise from this approach include possibilities such as:

What is (insert any of many possible names) trying to hide?

Why was (whoever is the latest person) paid so much to not say anything?

Why does the public not trust (insert most politicians' names)?

There are also many answers that could be provided for these and other similar questions, although prudence suggests it's probably best not to try.

For a final, confusing comment on this we have President George W. Bush's quote, "I think if you know what you believe, it makes it a lot easier to answer questions. I can't answer your question."

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia