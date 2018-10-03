One thing that has not been considered is that the South Salt Lake location for a homeless shelter is not convenient to public transit, especially on Sunday evenings when bus service ends by 7 p.m. Even then, there is only half-hour service at other times and none in the very late evening or early morning hours.

It is just too far to walk to from TRAX and far away from many homeless services. When transit is available, it will cost money, which many homeless individuals do not have any or much of. This will effectively be putting many more homeless people on the streets instead of in a shelter.

Also, keep in mind that a number of homeless persons have jobs that will not enable them to get to and from the shelter when transit is running. The South Salt Lake location is foolhardy at the very least. It is probably too late, but that location needs to be reconsidered.

Wayne Collins

Salt Lake City