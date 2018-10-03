Thank you, Sen. Flake, for returning a semblance of sanity and decency to Washington, even if only for a moment.

I am not partisan. I am a reluctantly registered Republican so I can participate in the primary elections in my very red state. I am fiercely independent when it comes to politics. I dislike associating myself specifically with one party or another and reject the framing of every disagreement as a partisan issue. I believe the intense partisanship we see today is the greatest weakness of our nation.

I am grateful that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh are being investigated further by the FBI. In truth, I think we all should be grateful. We should welcome greater effort toward finding the facts, whether we find out the allegations appear to be true or whether a left-wing conspiracy against an innocent man is exposed. We have minimized and rejected the plight of victims of sexual assault for too long in this country and this is a step in the right direction.

I hope for Judge Kavanaugh's exoneration if he is innocent, for his nomination to be pulled if not, and for his nomination process to continue as proscribed if the investigation yields no conclusive evidence either way.

That said, I oppose the elevation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court today and I will after the investigation is complete regardless of the outcome due to reasons unrelated to the current political crime drama playing out on our TV screens.

Reasonable people can disagree and still be part of a strong nation. Together, hopefully, we can all change the partisan weakness spreading in this country back into the collective strength of many voices working together to the highest purpose.

Steve Thurber

Farmington