Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Legislature placed Question 1 on the ballot to determine public support for increased investment in public education. With the backing of the education and business community, this vote will determine our children's future prosperity for generations.

Question 1 asks voters to approve a small increase in the gas tax, with 70 percent invested in public education and 30 percent to improve local roads. Should Question 1 pass, the Legislature would enact the increase after the election. For full transparency, legislation has already been prepared so Utahns know exactly what they are voting on. This legislation aligns with the educational values of our state to continue to improve the education excellence of our students.

First, additional investment in education through Question 1 would be locally controlled only by local boards and individual schools. Each school would receive an allocation of funding based on the number of enrolled students and would develop a plan within a local school board framework detailing how its allocation would improve student achievement. Neither the Utah Legislature nor the State Board of Education would dictate how schools invest in their teachers and students.

This empowers those who know their students best to make funding decisions that maximize our investment. Resources are needed to recruit and retain the best educators, and Question 1 provides local schools and local boards of education flexibility to do so in ways that make the most sense for their teachers.

While local schools would have discretion for their funding, they would be accountable to each board of education. Additional funding must be used inside the classroom in ways that are proven to improve student learning and cannot be used to increase district administration or school construction. Should a school plan not lead to greater student achievement, the plan would be revised by the local board to incorporate best practices from surrounding schools. This preserves funding for students and ensures accountability.

Last, funding decisions will be completely transparent. The state board and many districts currently have ways for the public to review expenditures, but too often residents comment they don’t know how the money is being spent. Through Question 1, school plans would be created with full transparency by community stakeholders, including principals, parents and teachers.

Not only would plans be submitted to the board for approval in public meetings, but the plans would be posted on the schools' websites, along with the results achieved. Taxpayers will easily see how each dollar is invested and the difference it makes.

In a fiscally conservative state, Question 1 is based on the principles that matter most to Utahns. It will provide a tremendous return on our investment, costing the average Utah driver just $4 per month but investing $150 per student directly in local classrooms. Through local control, accountability and transparency, Utah schools will have the resources they need to retain high-quality educators and provide high-quality learning opportunities to Utah children.

In addition to the support of the governor and legislative leadership, Question 1 also has the backing of the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah PTA, Utah Education Association, United Way of Salt Lake, Utah School Superintendents Association, Utah School Boards Association, Economic Development Corporation of Utah and the Utah League of Cities and Towns. While other states struggle to determine how to properly fund education, Question 1 shows that Utahns can come together to address important issues.

When tied to a specific plan with the support of local stakeholders, additional investment is shown to increase student outcomes time and time again. Question 1 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put our children first.