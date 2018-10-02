SALT LAKE CITY — A Lakewood, Colorado, woman who was convicted of beating her 8-year-old son on a JetBlue flight from Boston to Salt Lake City last December was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday.

A federal judge also ordered Cherice Dawn Klipfel, 46, to participate in a mental health treatment program, take mental health medication as prescribed and not possess or drink alcohol. She must pay $420 to the Utah Office for Victims of Crime.

A jury found Klipfel guilty of assault earlier this year.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a dozen incidences of Klipfel slapping, hitting and kicking her son and "aggressively" shoving him against the bulkhead or window, according to a criminal complaint.

"Each violent episode would be followed by a loving period where Klipfel would calm down and they would sit without a problem," court documents say.

The boy pleaded with her to stop and was crying the whole time, witnesses told investigators.

One witness was "adamant" that Klipfel's actions were "absolutely not parenting but abuse and assault." The witness said the woman used her boot to shove the boy against the window and grabbed him by the neck and shoved him against the wall or window, according to the complaint.